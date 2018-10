Event raises money for Heaven’s Cradle

JACKSON, Tenn.–A team roping competition held in memory of a baby boy raised money for an organization that helps grieving parents who have lost their little ones too soon.

Will and Blair Lumley organized the event as a way to give back to Heaven’s Cradle, that assisted following the death of their infant son Owen, and as a way to honor his memory.

More thanĀ 300 teams participated in the event and raised $10,000 for the organization.