Gov. Haslam announces reward for Middle TN homicide suspect

NASHVILLE — Gov. Bill Haslam has announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Middle Tennessee homicide suspect.

Kirby Gene Wallace was added Friday to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted. The TBI is also offering a $2,500 reward.

Wallace is wanted on multiple charges including first-degree murder. He is believed to be in the Stewart County and Montgomery County area and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact TBI Special Agent Zach Burkhart at 1-800-TBI-FIND.