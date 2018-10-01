Hardin Co. deputies continue search for missing man

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Hardin County are asking for your help as they continue to search for a missing man.

Terry Woodall, 30, has been missing for several days. He was last seen in Hardin County traveling in an unknown direction.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Woodall suffers from PTSD and was recently in the VA hospital in Memphis.

Woodall is six feet tall and weighs 195 pounds.

If you see Woodall, call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at 731-925-9007.