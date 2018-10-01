‘Hub City Brewing’ to bring local beer, event venue to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City is getting its first brewery.

The Jackson Chamber made the big announcement Monday, sharing the news of Hub City Brewing coming to downtown Jackson.

The 1,400-square-foot facility will be located along West Main Street and Riverside Drive and will distribute beer locally and across the state.

The brewery will include a tap room, full stage and four bowling lanes.

Owner Jerry Corley tells us what you can expect.

“Being able to come down and go bowling with friends, sit around, play ping pong, throw bag, just do different things,” Corley said. “We really wanted this to be an event center. We can have big concerts, corporate events, weddings.”

Corley says they hope to have everything up and running by mid-December.