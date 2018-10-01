McNairy Co. man convicted in federal drug case

JACKSON, Tenn. — A McNairy County man has been convicted by a federal jury of multiple charges stemming from a methamphetamine conspiracy and gun charges.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Joshua Tucker was convicted at trial on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting to possess with the intent to distribute meth, knowingly possessing with intent to distribute meth, being a felon in possession of an AR-15 style rifle, being a felon in possession of a 9 mm handgun, and additional charges.

Tucker, of Selmer, is accused of playing a part in a drug conspiracy across West Tennessee and part of Mississippi with 11 other co-defendants. He is accused of selling more than two kilograms of meth for distribution through other co-defendants, according to the release.

The release says investigators searched Tucker’s home in April 2017, where they found an AR-15 style rifle, a 9 mm handgun, about 20 grams of meth packaged for resale, two digital scales, and more than $5,600 in cash.

Five vehicles were seized during the search, and more meth was found in the vehicles, the release says.