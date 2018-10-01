Mugshots : Madison County : 9/28/18 – 10/01/18

1/55 Carlotta Murrell Simple domestic assault

2/55 Amber Ables Possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange, smoking paraphernalia-multiple violations

3/55 Angela Achuff Public intoxication, unlawful drug paraphernalia, hitchhiking

4/55 Anthoney Jones Failure to appear, failure to comply



5/55 Austin Selph Schedule II & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/55 Benjamin Jackson Violation of probation, schedule VI drug violations

7/55 Brian Isbell Failure to appear

8/55 Byron Rogers Failure to appear



9/55 Cedarius Robertson DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/55 Christopher Golden Simple domestic assault

11/55 Cordarious Harris Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

12/55 Corey Bond DUI, driving while unlicensed



13/55 Courtney Elam Violation of probation

14/55 Deana Peoples DUI, leaving the scene of accident

15/55 Dedrick House Shoplifting

16/55 Denaric Bates Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/55 Dirk Martre Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/55 Jakia Robinson Violation of probation, failure to appear

19/55 Jamonica Lewis Public intoxication

20/55 Jarvis Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/55 Jeremy Radley False imprisonment, simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct, vandalism

22/55 Jerry Hughes Shoplifting

23/55 Joseph Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/55 Joshua Kirk Driving on revoked/suspended license



25/55 Kendell Tippins Simple domestic assault

26/55 Kevin Munoz Simple domestic assault

27/55 Keyonia Knox Vandalism

28/55 Kimberly Lawrence Public intoxication



29/55 Larry Williams Aggravated assault

30/55 Marilyn Galbraith DUI, reckless driving, simple possession/casual exchange

31/55 Markee Hoskins Resisting stop/arrest

32/55 Melanie Lax Schedule VI drug violations, legend drugs (possess without prescription), unlawful drug paraphernalia



33/55 Michael Cobb Public intoxication

34/55 Montez Dumas Simple domestic assault

35/55 Octavious Hardin Simple domestic assault

36/55 Penni Estes Violation of community corrections



37/55 Pratha McGill Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/55 Quayshaun James Simple domestic assault

39/55 Ricco Jenkins Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

40/55 Ricky Sanders Public intoxication



41/55 Russell Wheeler Simple domestic assault, leaving the scene of accident, failure to render aid, failure to report accident, habitual motor offender, failure to appear, joyriding, vandalism

42/55 Scott Campbell Violation of community corrections

43/55 Sharell Garvins Public intoxication

44/55 Shemica Webb-Butler Fugitive-Hold for other agency



45/55 Sheri Wolfe Failure to appear

46/55 Stephen Wooley Theft under $999

47/55 Tavaris Coicou Simple domestic assault

48/55 Teauna Koonce Assault



49/55 Thomas Byrd Failure to appear

50/55 Tiffany Watson Driving on revoked/suspended license

51/55 Tony McCoy Violation of probation, criminal impersonation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

52/55 Toriano Holiday Aggravated assault



53/55 Travis West Public intoxication

54/55 Victor Harris Evading arrest, violation of community corrections

55/55 William Thomason DUI, reckless driving, violation of implied consent law















































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 9/28/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/01/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.