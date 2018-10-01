TBI issues endangered child alert for Gibson Co. teen

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a teenager last seen in Dyer.

Kaleigh Shyanne Mutter, 16, was last seen Sunday at her home wearing black shorts and a black, long-sleeved jacket and carrying a tan purse with a design on it, according to the TBI.

Mutter is described as a white female standing five feet four inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Dyer Police Department has received information that would place Mutter in endangered status, according to the TBI.

Anyone who has seen Mutter is urged to call the Dyer Police Department at 731-692-3714 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.