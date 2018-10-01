THP investigates crash that killed 4 near Crockett Co. line

BELLS, Tenn. — A fatal car crash near the Crockett County and Haywood County line leaves four people dead.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says they received a report of a crash at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Those killed in the crash are 25-year-old John David Tart, 25-year-old Dallas Wear, 24-year-old Candace Williams and 26-year-old Jose Vega.

The THP says the driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 79 when the wreck happened. The driver hit a tree and the car caught fire.

Lt. William Futrell of the THP says the cause of death is undetermined. The victims were taken to Memphis as part of the investigation.

Lt. Futrell says the THP does not have much information because the investigation is ongoing.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the family of the victims have been notified and they will be the first to be updated with any new information.