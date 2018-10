Top 5 plays from Week 7

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 7 of high school football are as follows:

#5: HUNTINGDON’S DALLAS WILLIS WITH THE LONG TOUCHDOWN RUN AS THE MUSTANGS TOOK CARE OF COLLINWOOD 42-0.

#4: JUSTIN WIGGINS WITH THE BIG HIT FOR UNION CITY. THEY GO ON TO BEAT TCA 14-6.

#3: NORTH SIDE’S KAMERON FARRINGTON SHOOTS THE GAP FOR AN EASY TOUCHDOWN. THE INDIANS TAKE DOWN LIBERTY 34-20.

#2: GIBSON COUNTY’S OZZY RICO SPEEDS PAST THE DEFENSE FOR THE SCORE AS THE PIONEERS UPSET PEABODY 14-10.

#1: SOUTH SIDE’S ERIC LATHAM AS TAKES THIS HANDOFF TO THE HOUSE. THE HAWKS DEFEAT LEXINGTON 21-14.