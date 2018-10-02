Alex Northcut is a Jackson, Tennessee, native and has lived in the area for the past 13 years. He took over duties as WBBJ-TV’s sports director in October 2018. He has experience covering sports in West Tennessee as a play-by-play announcer.

Alex has broadcast local high school football games for the past two years, as well as Union University basketball games for the past three years. He is currently a senior at Union University, pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism.

You can reach Alex by email at tnorthcut@wbbjtv.com.