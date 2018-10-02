Community members celebrate 1 year for Beech Bluff Community Center

BEECH BLUFF, Tenn.–A local community center celebrated its one year anniversary.

Families and friends gathered at the Beech Bluff Community Center. The community center offers line dancing, bingo and an open gym. Community members say if the center was not open, they would have no place for recreation.

“It’s very important. It gives senior adults and kids a place to go and socialize and also be active and do some things,” said Director Ed Smith.

The community center is the former Beech Bluff Elementary School.