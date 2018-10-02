Distinguished FHU alumnus speaks at chapel, receives honors

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A special speaker visited a local university Tuesday.

Dr. Kyo “Paul” Jhin spoke at Freed-Hardeman University chapel.

Jhin, an FHU alumnus, received a proclamation from the city and the county naming Tuesday as “Doctor Kyo Paul Jhin Day.” He was also honored with the distinguished alumnus of the year award.

Jhin, who has received appointments by four U.S. presidents, spoke about how the university has helped him.

“Thank God for Freed-Hardeman University, who helped me to serve our nation and the world,” Jhin said.

Jihn said he is honored to receive the awards.