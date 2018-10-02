Hot And Humid Today, A Few Storms Possible

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off once again mile with temps in the lower 70s to upper 60s. There was even a cluster of storms that developed in Weakley county and moved slowly east into Henry, northern Carroll and Benton Counties this morning. We’ll keepa mix of sun and clouds going for this morning with temperatures climbing through the 70s and low 80s. This afternoon a few thunderstorms will be possible, perhaps a little more numerous than yesterday. main threats today will be with heavy rain and lightning. Otherwise it will be hot with heat index around the low 90s at the warmest part of the day.

