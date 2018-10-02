Mugshots : Madison County : 10/01/18 – 10/02/18

1/21 Christopher Parrott Violation of order of protection, contempt of court

2/21 Adrian Johnson Aggravated assault, failure to appear

3/21 Cortavious Price Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

4/21 Dalvin Carter Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency



5/21 Danny Akins Violation of probation

6/21 David McAlexander Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations

7/21 Denaric Bates Violation of probation

8/21 Houston Hale Aggravated burglary, simple domestic assault, harassment, vandalism



9/21 Jacqueline Edwards Violation of probation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/21 James Campbell Aggravated domestic assault

11/21 Jennifer Schuerenberg Violation of probation

12/21 Jermaine Agins Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/21 Jessica McCaskill Violation of community corrections

14/21 John Freeman DUI

15/21 Ladedtrick Allen Public intoxication

16/21 Markus Murray Resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections



17/21 Melissa Negrete Shoplifting

18/21 Teauna Koonce Simple assault

19/21 Tiffany Watson Violation of probation

20/21 Wesley Marshall Fugitive-hold for other agency



21/21 William Transou Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/02/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.