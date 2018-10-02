Mugshots : Madison County : 10/01/18 – 10/02/18 October 2, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/21Christopher Parrott Violation of order of protection, contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Adrian Johnson Aggravated assault, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Cortavious Price Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Dalvin Carter Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Danny Akins Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21David McAlexander Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Denaric Bates Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Houston Hale Aggravated burglary, simple domestic assault, harassment, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Jacqueline Edwards Violation of probation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21James Campbell Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Jennifer Schuerenberg Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Jermaine Agins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Jessica McCaskill Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21John Freeman DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Ladedtrick Allen Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Markus Murray Resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Melissa Negrete Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Teauna Koonce Simple assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Tiffany Watson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Wesley Marshall Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21William Transou Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/01/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/02/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore