National Night Out 2018 block party locations in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hub City residents are coming together Tuesday evening for National Night Out block parties across the city.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will be live from some of the events.

Below is a list of block party locations provided by the Jackson Police Department.

35th National Night Out ’18 Block Party List

Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 5:00 p.m. –8:00 p.m.

North

New St. Luke (parking lot on Royal St.) Ridgemont area

Ramblewood (Pool area 6:30-8)

Raleigh Place (@ Park)

Seventeen Green Dead-end

Jackson Meadows (25 Max Lane)

Braddock Place (@6pm)

The Villages at Old Hickory5-7

South

St. James Baptist Church (278 Preston Street)

Farmers Market

P.O.E.M.S. (at the Park 535 E. Main Street)

Unity Temple (369 Lexington Ave.)

Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church (893 Whitehall St)

1022 Prospect St. (LANA)

Scallion & Carruthers Dr

Rosewood Center 5-7

Allenton Heights 5-7

Centennial Pass5-7

East Pointe 5-7

Kingfield 5-7

Lincoln Courts 5-7

McMillian Towers 5-7

Washington Douglas 5-7