National Night Out 2018 block party locations in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hub City residents are coming together Tuesday evening for National Night Out block parties across the city.
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News will be live from some of the events.
Below is a list of block party locations provided by the Jackson Police Department.
35th National Night Out ’18 Block Party List
Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 5:00 p.m. –8:00 p.m.
North
New St. Luke (parking lot on Royal St.) Ridgemont area
Ramblewood (Pool area 6:30-8)
Raleigh Place (@ Park)
Seventeen Green Dead-end
Jackson Meadows (25 Max Lane)
Braddock Place (@6pm)
The Villages at Old Hickory5-7
South
St. James Baptist Church (278 Preston Street)
Farmers Market
P.O.E.M.S. (at the Park 535 E. Main Street)
Unity Temple (369 Lexington Ave.)
Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church (893 Whitehall St)
1022 Prospect St. (LANA)
Scallion & Carruthers Dr
Rosewood Center 5-7
Allenton Heights 5-7
Centennial Pass5-7
East Pointe 5-7
Kingfield 5-7
Lincoln Courts 5-7
McMillian Towers 5-7
Washington Douglas 5-7