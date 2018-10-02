National ‘Night Out’ celebrations aim to combat neighborhood crime

JACKSON, Tenn. — Hundreds of communities across the country came together tonight to take a stand against crime, including in the Hub City.

Jackson Police Department Investigator Aubrey Richardson knows the importance of being involved in the community.

“It helps them, it helps us, and they are the people we serve,” he said. “We need to be there for them.”

That’s why he spent Tuesday night at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, getting to know the people he serves on a daily basis.

“We just want to have fun with them, and talk to the kids and talk to the residents,” Richardson said.

Dozens of neighborhoods in West Tennessee hosted their own “Night Out” block parties, where community members met with their neighbors and local law enforcement.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention.

St. James Pastor Ernest Polk says his church participates by hosting a party every year.

“We just want people to know that this church is a community – we’re all in this together and we work together,” he said.

Church Deacon Stefan Joy says these types of bonds help combat neighborhood crime.

“When you formulate a patch between the department and church, it’s easier so you can communicate with law enforcement,” he said.

Officers say one of the best things you can do to prevent crime in your neighborhood is, if you see something, say something.

This is the 35th year for the National Night Out celebrations.