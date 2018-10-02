Overturned tanker truck shuts down Hardin Co. highway

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An overturned tanker truck shut down part of a highway in Hardin County Tuesday morning.

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin said they responded to the crash on Highway 69 near Gulmer Loop in Walnut Grove.

Martin says the tractor-trailer truck overturned, trapping the driver and leaking about 3,000 gallons of fuel.

Crews were able to get the driver out of the truck. Martin says the driver was taken to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Martin says the road is expected to be closed until about 7 p.m., and officials are detouring drivers to avoid the crash.