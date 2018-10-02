“Runway for a Cure” highlights Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn.–October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tuesday night, West Tennessee “Rocked the Runway” for a cure.

The 24th annual Runway for a Cure at the Carl Perkins Civic Center kicked off to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Guests enjoyed great food, a spectacular auction and appearances by Jackson’s Leading Real Men Wear Pink.

“It seems like to me they are getting younger and younger who all is affected, and we want to make sure that we have a solution for our children and our grandchildren,” said Melanie Luckey, who chaired this years “Runway for a Cure”.

All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.