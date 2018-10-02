Starbucks, AARP host annual ‘Coffee With a Cop’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Starbucks hosted the third annual “Coffee With a Cop Day” Tuesday in Jackson.

The Jackson Chapter of AARP sponsored the event at the Starbucks location on North Highland Avenue.

Organizers say Coffee With a Cop gives the community a chance to meet and get to know officers in Jackson.

“And they just want you to know that they’re here. They’re a friendly group of people and they do the job that they need to do,” Coffee With a Cop chairperson Barbara Borner said.

This is the third year Starbucks and AARP have hosted the event.