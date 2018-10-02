Summer-Like Weather Continues in West Tennessee

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, October 2nd

This past weekend, with all the events going on across West Tennessee, it was nice that the weather was able to cooperate for us! However, for National Night Out tonight, there will be a chance for stray downpours during the early evening. After 5, the chance for rain will drop below 20%.



TONIGHT

Stray showers remain possible in West Tennessee through early evening but after sunset there won’t be much rain left and we’ll in for a dry but warm night. Mild and muggy for the night of October 2nd with temperatures, once again, only in the upper 60s at the coolest point of the night under mostly clear skies. It might as well be August.

Another hot day is in the forecast tomorrow with temperatures warming up to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Under mostly sunny skies, there’s also a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm so stay weather aware! The heat persists on through the rest of the week and the weekend so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

