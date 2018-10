GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Dyer teen reported missing Monday has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Dyer police.

The TBI issued an endangered child alert Monday afternoon for 16-year-old Kayleigh Shyanne Mutter. She was last seen around midnight Sunday at her home in Dyer.

The TBI and Dyer police confirmed around 9 a.m. Tuesday that Mutter has been found in Gibson County and is safe.