Robert A. Shelton

Friday, October 5th, 2018 at 2 PM at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brent Smith officiating, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Trenton. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, October 4th, 2018 from 5 PM until 8 PM at the funeral home.

Robert passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Mr. Shelton was born on July 31, 1926 to the late Mack and Mary Shelton. Robert was an Army veteran who served during World War II and married Wanna Mae Meeks on October 5th, 1947. Mr. Shelton was a licensed funeral director and owner of Shelton Funeral Home from 1969 until 1991 at which time he retired. Robert served as an Alderman for the City of Trenton for several years and was a member of the Trenton Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Wanna Mae Shelton, a brother, Ewell Shelton, and a sister, Ruth Brown.

Mr. Shelton is survived by two sons, Robert M. Shelton, Sr. and wife, Virginia of Humboldt, TN and Philip S. Shelton and wife, Emily of Trenton, TN; one sister, Mary Catherine Crowley of Bemis, TN; three grandchildren, Robert M. Shelton, Jr and wife, Kristy of Humboldt, TN, Ashley Shelton Sweeney and husband, Ben of Brentwood, TN, and Melissa Shelton Comer and husband, Rob of Morton, IL; and five great grandchildren, Tess Shelton, Chloe Shelton, McMillan Sweeney, Neal Comer and Aubrey Comer.

