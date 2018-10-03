Bethel stays focused after big win

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — We talked earlier this week about how Bethel has continued their success on the football field.

The Wildcats improved to 5-0 after knocking off #9 Georgetown College this past Saturday, and they have no plans on slowing down.

While it’s easy to get caught up in all the hype of turning around a program and being successful, Head Coach Brent Dearmon knows that it’s important to stay grounded and stick to the team’s primary identity.

Bethel looks to remain perfect on the year as they travel to Campbellsville University this Saturday for another conference matchup.