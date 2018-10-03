Car chase leads to crash on North Highland Avenue

JACKSON, Tenn. — A brief car chase led to a crash Wednesday afternoon that slowed traffic on a busy Jackson street.

Jackson police confirm a woman is in custody after a brief car chase Wednesday afternoon.

The chase ended with a crash on North Highland near the Ridgecrest Road intersection. Police say the vehicle involved in the chase struck a Jackson Energy Authority dump truck. No injuries were reported.

Police say the woman is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a north Jackson business.

Traffic is backed up in the area as police work the scene of the crash. Officers are directing traffic at the intersection.

