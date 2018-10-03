Cotton bales catch fire on tractor-trailer in Crockett County

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The driver of a tractor-trailer says his brakes caught a load of cotton he was hauling on fire Wednesday morning.

Police say they got a call around 4:30 a.m. about a tractor-trailer driving down the road on fire.

The responding officer says the driver got lucky — he pulled over in front of the fire station in Bells.

The fire was out within minutes but caused about $4,500 worth of damage to three bales.

The driver along with two other men stuck around to make sure the fire didn’t start again.