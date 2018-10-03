Discovery Park announces new tram service

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America has announced a new service to help visitors get around the park.

A new tram service will be available to take visitors around the grounds.

The goal of having the trams is to make it easier for older and less ambulatory guests to get to enjoy more of the park, according to a news release.

The trams will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, except in the event of extremely inclement weather. Tickets are $5 for a pass that is good for the entire day.

The trams will stop at five locations around the grounds:

Tram Stop A- The Train Depot / Rotary Pavilion / South Lake / 1800’s Chapel area

Tram Stop B- Freedom Square / Military Garden / Covered Bridge area

Tram Stop C- STEM Landing / Discovery Center / The Settlement area

Tram Stop D- Ag Center / Antique Tractor Barn / Mill Ridge area

Tram Stop E- The Great Lawn / The Maze / The European Garden / The Japanese Garden area

For more information about upcoming events and exhibits at the park, visit www.discoveryparkofamerica.com.