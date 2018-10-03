Goodwill offers DIY Halloween costume ideas

Do you prefer to wear a unique costume for Halloween? Well, you’re not alone.

According to the 2018 Goodwill Halloween Poll, 19 percent of people prefer funny costumes and 17 percent of people prefer scary ones, but it seems most of us can agree on unique, one-of-a-kind Halloween costumes.

Among those who prefer do-it-yourself costumes, 52 percent said the most popular place to shop for materials is thrift stores.

If you would like to explore do-it-yourself ideas for costumes and decorations, visit giveit2goodwill.org/halloween.