Jackson-Madison Co. School Board members face major decisions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday’s Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting could reshape the entire school system.

They will be deciding on several proposals, some involving building new schools and changing others.

“We need to do something immediately to relieve the overcrowding in the schools,” says Doris Black, school board member, District 4 Position 1.

There is talk of buying a property on Ashport Road and developing it into a new school ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade. Two schools that would benefit from this addition are Pope and Thelma Barker Elementary.

A proposal raising controversy is the idea to add an elementary school to the existing North Side High School. This would create a K-12 environment similar to private schools.

“I personally don’t think that it’s a good idea to have elementary-age children and high school children on the same campus,” says Shannon Stewart, school board member, District 5 Position 2.

If approved, the elementary grade students would be placed in the north building of the campus. Some board members believe having the joint school will create a better learning environment, while others are concerned with the children sharing bathrooms, halls and cafeterias.

The school board’s decisions will ultimately have to be funded by the Madison County Commission.