Jackson-Madison County School Board to propose plans to help schools

JACKSON, Tenn–In 2015, the Jackson-Madison County School board approved the proposed “Vision 2020” plan in a 6 to 3 vote.



That vote ultimately resulted in five schools closing across the district.

“My son would have been going to JCM and that was like maybe five minutes from our house, now he’s going to South Side which is now 15 minutes,” said Austin Hill.

Now, the Jackson-Madison County School Board, made up of several new members, including a new board chairman, have plans that could undo major changes made when “Vision 2020” was enacted.

Some of the changes will include plans to build a new school in northwest Jackson, create a workforce training center on the former Jackson Central-Merry Campus, and to expand Montessori Schools to east and south Jackson.

There were some people who were for the proposed plans and some who were not.

“If they undo it and it actually helps the school system and its a benefit for the kids, I’m all for it,” said Louis Artis, one who is for the proposals.

“They’ll build another school which is costing more money versus just letting that one stay open,” said one woman who did not want to be identified.

“I’m like why would they do that in the first place but sometimes you have to do something different to see if it will work or if it doesn’t work,” said Austin Hill, who is for the proposed changes.

“They ought to just refurbish the schools that are there already and go on from there,” said Sammy McDonald said one who is against the proposed changes.

Another change would be adding an elementary school to North Side High School in an effort to turn it into a K-12 school, similar to a private school.

School board member Doris Black of District 4 Position 1 thinks this change will help Jackson-Madison County Schools.

“Well I don’t think that it will disrupt anything, because there are three buildings over at North Side,” said Black.

“Yeah private schools have joint campuses, but they also don’t have as many students,” said Shannon Stewart, Jackson-Madison County School Board Member of District 5 Position 2.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News took to social media to ask you what you thought of the proposed changes, and some said:

“Why shut down so many schools just to spend the money to build new ones?”

“We have been through enough change through the years, take time to look, research and listen, discuss before jumping in too quick!”

The board meeting will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Jackson City Hall.