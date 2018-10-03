Kids vs. police officers in 3-on-3 basketball game

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn.–Local police officers played a little 3-on-3 basketball with kids in the community, Wednesday.

The Scott Street Community Center hosted the game versus the Brownsville Police Department.

Leaders with the community center say the boys at the center challenged the officers to the game.

Wednesday was a great day for a game, after an overflow from Tuesday’s “National Night Out”.

The police department showed up for the game with lights and sirens to show the kids they were there to win.

“The information I got is some type of intimidation is going to be used against us so we wanna kinda jump ahead of the game and try to intimidate him a little,” said Assistant Chief Kelvin Evans of the Brownsville Police Dept.

“We’ve got Coach Patrice Boyd and the Haywood High School Lady Tomcats with us today,” said Achana Jarrett, director of the Scott Street Community Center.

Jarrett says events like these are about promoting bonds with the community and to develop closer relationships with law enforcement.