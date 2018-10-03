Manufacturing Day gives students close-up look at possible careers

McKENZIE, Tenn. — “We’re taking an opportunity to tell our community, and particularly our young people, about the vibrant industry of manufacturing,” said Monte Bowers, plant manager of Republic Door and Frames.

Wednesday was the first Manufacturing Day for Allegion at Republic Door and Frames in McKenzie.

“We brought students out here for them to see what actual manufacturing is about,” Carroll County Technical School Principal Dennis Stokes said.

Students heard from Sen. John Stevens about why manufacturing is important to Tennessee.

Then they put on their safety glasses and ear plugs to see how what they’re learning in school will be used in the real world.

The students toured the plant, learned about the goals of the company and saw first hand the steps to making the doors.

“We’ve learned teamwork, we’ve learned how to use social skills and working with others,” Joshua Dickerson, a junior, said.

Students also say this will help them prepare for the future.

“If you’re in a V-tech class, that way you know I can take this one and already know more about it, so when I go to college I’m not just completely confused on everything,” McKalee Graham, a freshman, said.

Bowers says no matter where the students go, the skills they’re learning will come in handy.