Marsha Blackburn addresses key issues in Senate race

JACKSON, Tenn. — Marsha Blackburn says she stands by President Donald Trump. At his rally for her last week, the president said he supports her as well.

“She’s all about Tennessee values, that’s the one. She’s got Tennessee values. A vote for Marsha is really a vote for me, and everything we stand for,” he said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt asked Blackburn what those “Tennessee values” are.

“Honesty and integrity and those principles of low taxes, light regulation, preserving individual freedom,” Blackburn said.

While she stands with the president’s policies, however, she says she does not stand with his tweets. “You know, the president is going to say things in tweets that I would not say,” she said.

But, she supports some of his other endeavors, like the tax cuts. “Tax cuts are working. The economy is great here. We’re at 3.7 percent unemployment,” she said.

That low unemployment rate is causing another issue: finding workers. She says people tell her, “I would grow my business right now if I knew I could get the workforce and keep them to do the job.”

She also addressed another controversial topic across the country: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. “Brett Kavanaugh is imminently qualified to be a Supreme Court justice. He has a stellar record,” she said.

At the same time, she says she believes that all victims of sexual misconduct should be heard.

“I think she had a credible, a credible story. It is of concern that no one corroborates her story,” she said.

Blackburn is running against former governor Phil Bredesen. After our interview with Blackburn, his campaign reached out to us with this statement: “Tennessee voters have a choice: if they want more of the same old partisan shouting that’s coming out of D.C., then Governor Bredesen is not their candidate. However, if voters want to hire someone who has a track record of getting things done for Tennessee, then Governor Bredesen is applying for the job.”