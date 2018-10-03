Near Record Warm Low Temperatures Overnight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, October 4th

It still feels like Summer in West Tennessee, and there’s no change in the pattern coming anytime soon. We’ll be stuck in the 80s through at least 6 o’clock with temperatures in the 70s for most of the evening. Records will be broken by the heat ahead in this first week of October.

TONIGHT

Temperatures may reach new record warm low temperatures overnight, since at the coldest point of the night, we may still only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s! We’ll have clear skies and light winds leading to another hot and humid day tomorrow.

Afternoon temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s tomorrow. As has been the case so far this week, there’s also a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm between the later hours of the morning and early evening so watch for locally heavy downpours. No change in the pattern is expected for the next few days. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

