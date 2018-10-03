Week 7 Team of the Week: McNairy Central

SELMER, Tenn. — This week’s it’s the McNairy Central Bobcats. The Bobcats went 4-6 last season, but this year has been a different story.

After taking down South Gibson last Friday, McNairy improved to 6-1 overall. The Bobcats have turned into a nightmare on the defensive side of the ball, already having forced 21 total turnovers on the season.

Head Coach Brian Franks mentioned that the win really was huge to the program and to the McNairy community.

With two Region 7 3A games left on the schedule, McNairy sits in a good position to make the 2018 playoffs.