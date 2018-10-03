What’s New Wednesday: Battlezone Park

A local family owns a landscaping business and investigates child abuse cases by day, and by night, they battle zombies.

For the past 2 months, a zombie outbreak has taken over at Battlezone Park in North Jackson and they need your help to contain it.

Jeff Flowers started this family business.

“Just looking for something fun to do in Jackson,” said Flowers.

He says the park offers 10 acres of fun. Families and friends can play paintball, Nerf Wars, Airsoft, and even black ops style laser tag.

“Arrow tag is like dodgeball with bow and arrows,” said Flowers.

Parties of one to 200 people can participate.

“I’m really competitive. I don’t like really to lose. It was fun and easy to shoot. Any ages can do it!” said Flowers daughter, Addison.

Get your nerf and paintball guns ready to take this zombie apocalypse down!

“It’s fun! It’s pretty awesome! It’s cool,” said Addison Flowers.

Battlezone Park is located 80 Bowling Drive in North Jackson. Prices are as low as $15 and open play is on weekends.