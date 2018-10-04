1 injured in east Jackson shooting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say a person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning on Highview Street in east Jackson.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday and found a victim with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
No suspect information was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).
The investigation is ongoing.