1 injured in east Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police say a person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning on Highview Street in east Jackson.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday and found a victim with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.