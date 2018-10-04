2 arrested in drug raid in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of investigators swarmed three east Jackson homes Thursday morning.

“Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics executed search warrants on three houses on Everett Street,” Lt. Chris Long with Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics said.

The Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Narcotics Unit, Jackson Police Department SWAT Team, and the Drug Enforcement Agency were involved in the searches.

Investigators searched three homes in the 100 block of Everett Street.

Eugene Pirtle sat on his front porch and watched along with his neighbors.

“I woke up, and the light was flashing,” Pirtle said. “As a matter of fact, the light was flashing through my door. I was just wondering where all the lights were coming from. Then I got up and came out here. I could see them walking up and down through here.”

Then someone was brought out in handcuffs.

“How many people were arrested?” WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt asked Lt. Long.

“Right now we have two in custody,” Long said.

Some neighbors talked to investigators at the scene, trying to get answers.

“I was wondering why all of them were up and down through here,” Pirtle said.

Long says details of the investigation cannot be released at this time.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, so that’s all I had at this time,” he said.

The names of the two people taken into custody have not been released.