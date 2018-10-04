Garden lovers enjoy local plant sale and lecture

JACKSON, Tenn.–Need some landscape inspiration?

Families and friends received some expert gardening advice at the Fall Plant Sale and Garden Lecture series hosted by the University of Tennessee Gardens in West Jackson. The event featured special presentations from acclaimed garden writer Vincent Simeone and a plant sale, Thursday night.

“We’re growing plants here that are good for this area. So, the plants that you buy here today, you know, are going to perform here as oppose to some of the box stores that maybe wouldn’t do so well in our climate,” Jason Reeves, research coordinator.

Shoppers could buy trees, shrubs and a wide selection of pansies.