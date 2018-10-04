Haslam still weighing clemency of Tennessee death row inmate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam says he is still deciding whether to grant clemency to a Tennessee inmate scheduled to be executed next week.

Haslam said Thursday he hopes to make a decision soon, but declined to say how he was leaning regarding the pending Oct. 11 execution of Edmund Zagorski.

Zagorski was sentenced in 1984 in the slayings of two men during a drug deal in Robertson County.

Zagorski’s attorney sent a letter to Haslam in late August requesting Haslam commute his client’s sentence to life without parole.

The letter states Zagorski has been an “exemplary” inmate in the 34 years he’s been in prison.

Haslam declined to intervene in the Aug. 9 execution of Billy Ray Irick, explaining at the time he took an oath to uphold Tennessee’s law.