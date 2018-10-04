Hot and Humid into the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, October 5th

After having a heat index in the middle to upper 90s this afternoon, we can say Summer rolls along! Actual temperatures peaked close to 90°F across the area which will lead to another warm night tonight. This warm pattern is likely going to continue right through the upcoming weekend but there will be some minor changes.

TONIGHT

We’ll have clear skies and light winds tonight but at the coolest point of the night, temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

No real change in our weather tomorrow! Hot and humid again Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There’s also still a chance for a stray shower tomorrow but rain should dissipate completely around sunset leaving a rain-free forecast for most of the evening for high school football. High pressure will move east and loosen its grasp on keeping West Tennessee mainly dry this weekend. Rain chances will increase so tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest weekend forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com