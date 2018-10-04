Local officials react to JMCSS school board proposals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last week the Jackson Madison County School Board released the agenda for their monthly meeting.

Some proposals on the list caused various reactions from the community, including local leaders.

“You have a superintendent who’s been there two years, Dr. Eric Jones, who has done a phenomenal job in putting together a plan. He has a vision,” Madison County Commission Chairman Gary Deaton said.

He says the new proposals could disrupt the long-range plan the commission has come to support.

“We want to help him accomplish this, and we certainly hope the school board will want to do the same thing. Now if you find division there, that could be a problem,” Deaton said.

Recently new members have been elected into the Jackson-Madison County School Board.

“I understand new board members wanting to contribute to the discussion on what needs to happen, but there is a… I guess you’d say, an appropriate process. I don’t think this is the appropriate process,” Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris said.

Some say the proposals would take our school system in a completely different direction and that they are concerned they were not discussed prior to being added to the agenda.

“I see no public vetting on their proposals, no public input, and we’re talking about our children here,” Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist said. “I’m sure most of the parents and most of our stakeholders would want to have some input in those proposals.”

While officials are supportive of Superintendent Jones’ plan, many do not support some of the initiatives taken by board members.

“If the proposal is approved as submitted two days ago, then we’re really looking at a train wreck,” Mayor Gist said.

Ultimately, Thursday night’s decisions will affect the students, which is the main concern.

“Education is the soul of our community,” Deaton said. “And we certainly don’t want to let it down.”