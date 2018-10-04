Sheriff’s office, bank offer reward in hoax explosive investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Security Bank & Trust are now offering a reward in their investigation of a bomb hoax at a local bank.

The sheriff’s office and the bank are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for placing the hoax explosive device at the Security Bank lake branch, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The device was found Sept. 26 outside the bank, located on Highway 79 North. The initial investigation led to an evacuation of the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator Gary Vandiver at 731-642-1672 or call the crime tip line at 731-642-0929.