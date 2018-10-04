USDA announces beef recall due to possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The USDA is urging consumers to check their freezers after a company recalls over 6 million pounds of beef products.

JBS Tolleson Inc., a Tolleson, Ariz., company, is recalling around 6.5 million pounds of various raw, non-intact beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday.

The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26 to Sept. 7, according to the USDA website. The items were shipped to retail locations and institutions nationwide.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

See a list of the recalled products here.

You can find more information about the recall at the USDA website.