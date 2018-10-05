Funeral services for Bobby Lee Avery, age 65, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, will be held Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 12:00 pm at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Bells, TN. Burial will follow in Belleview Cemetery in Bells, TN. Mr. Avery passed away on Monday, October 01, 2018 at NHC Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will begin Friday, October 5, 2018 from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Avery will lie in state Saturday morning at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Bells, TN from 11:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.