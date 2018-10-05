BREAKING: Middle TN fugitive captured

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted Friday morning that Henry County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested Kirby Wallace.

Wallace has been on the run since Saturday.

THP tweeted that Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew and Corporal Stacey Bostwick apprehended Wallace around 11 a.m. Friday in Stewart County.

Wallace was wanted on several felonies in at least two counties.

After the arrest, his vitals were checked and he was then taken to jail.

His charges have not been released at this time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online as more information becomes available.