Community gathers to discuss gender differences in the workplace

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members gathered Friday at First United Methodist Church to discuss the differences between men and women in the workplace, and how failure to communicate can lead to a hostile environment.

The two speakers were a husband and wife duo, who are both psychology professors. They say when colleagues neglect to learn the communication styles of their co-workers, resentment and judgement are likely to appear. Across the nation, conversations are being held on the gender pay gap and why males have the dominate voice in certain careers.

“People are just more aware of these differences I think, and more aware of paying attention to the other gender,” Dr. David Dietrich said.

He says the main problem arises when people expect the other gender to communicate in a certain way. During their presentation, they said women are more common to aim for gender balance in a conversation, while men normally aim for dominance.

“I think there’s a place for the female conversational style and the male conversational style,” Dr. Cheryl Bowers said. “I don’t think one is better than the other. They both bring two such great things to the workplace.”

One community member shared what he hopes the future will look like for men and women. “Hopefully we all will be able to feel valued in a meeting, or wherever we are,” Brian James said.