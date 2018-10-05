Mugshots : Madison County : 10/04/18 – 10/05/18 October 5, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/19Jenna Landers Schedule I, II & III drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/19James Austein Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/19Laquita Bradley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/19Damascus Willingham Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/19Derrick Emerson Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/19Edward Russell Identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, schedule I & II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 7/19Eric Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/19Farlisha Bratcher Assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 9/19Keith Ross Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/19Kenyada Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/19Kimberly Lawrence Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 12/19Mario Duncan Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 13/19Marketus Hubbard Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/19Meyaka Long Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/19Orlando Hale Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 16/19Patra Hubbard Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, falsification of drug test result, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/19Robert Liggins Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 18/19Victor Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/19William Williamson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/05/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore