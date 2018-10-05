Mugshots : Madison County : 10/04/18 – 10/05/18

1/19 Jenna Landers Schedule I, II & III drug violations

2/19 James Austein Violation of community corrections

3/19 Laquita Bradley Violation of probation

4/19 Damascus Willingham Violation of probation



5/19 Derrick Emerson Firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/19 Edward Russell Identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, schedule I & II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

7/19 Eric Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/19 Farlisha Bratcher Assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass



9/19 Keith Ross Failure to appear

10/19 Kenyada Brown Violation of probation

11/19 Kimberly Lawrence Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

12/19 Mario Duncan Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass



13/19 Marketus Hubbard Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/19 Meyaka Long Aggravated domestic assault

15/19 Orlando Hale Failure to comply

16/19 Patra Hubbard Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, falsification of drug test result, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/19 Robert Liggins Failure to comply

18/19 Victor Bond Failure to appear

19/19 William Williamson Failure to comply







































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/04/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/05/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.