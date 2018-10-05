State offers tips for Cyber Security Awareness Month

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month, and with cyber crimes on the rise, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has a few tips to help keep your information safe online.

No matter where you are, be aware of who can see the screen on your smartphone or other device or overhear your conversations.

Never discuss bank account or credit card numbers in a public setting, and be wary of credit card skimmers on gas pumps and ATMs.

Also, check your bank accounts frequently to ensure there are no surprise charges.

For more tips on keeping your information safe online, visit the TDCI website.