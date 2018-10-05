Summer-Like for the First Weekend of October

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, October 5th

The Summer-like stretch of heat and humidity in West Tennessee continues this weekend. Don’t expect much of a cool-down to where temperatures should be anytime soon! In fact, we don’t see another cold front moving into the Mid-South until later on next week, but even that may change.

TONIGHT

It’ll be another July type of night for West Tennessee this evening. We can expect temperatures to remain in the 80s until 7 o’clock and in the 70s for most of the night. Under mostly clear skies with light winds, temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night.



No major changes are in our forecast from today’s weather! It’ll be hot and humid again tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s during the afternoon. There’s still a slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm, especially from the later hours of the morning through early evening, but whatever rain develops – if any does at all – should dissipate completely around sunset. Under mostly clear skies with light winds, temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of Saturday night.

Heading to the Gulf Coast on Fall Break? We’re watching this area for tropical development over the next 5 days, there’s a 70% chance for development in that time. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com