Superintendent discusses proposed JMCSS changes after controversial meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board tabled several items but also approving a few things this week that could lead to another change of direction in the system.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt sat down with Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones to discuss his thoughts on the results of Thursday’s meeting.

“We got to take action and vote on a long-range capital plan, with a few adjustments,” Dr. Jones said. He explained what was approved by the school board in Thursday night’s controversial meeting.

“We actually decided to take out an option on K-8 land in the northwest,” he said. That land is located toward Three-Way, near Ashport Road.

Jones said they voted to sign a letter of intent to pursue a public-private partnership with the city and county to build a new Madison Academic on the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus, something the school board has talked about for years.

The school board also decided to do something with the old JCM campus, which closed over two years ago. “Early College High will be moving to what was the old West Campus of JCM, and we’ll do some renovations there,” he said. For reference, that campus is the current Madison Academic Campus.

“Build a new JCM, 6-12 junior/senior high school on the campus of the old Jackson Central-Merry,” he said.

Plus, an elementary school would see a radical change for students. “Alexander, which will be closing in the fall of 2020, and it will be moving on to the early college high campus,” he said.

However, some proposals were tabled, such as a K-12 at North Side High School. “I think it’s good for the process. We had not had the opportunity to have those discussions, and we’ll have that opportunity at the retreat,” Jones said.

That retreat is scheduled for Oct. 19-20.